Honouring HMS Seaham: Memorial unveiled at ceremony remembering town’s World War Two minesweeper

A Second World War Navy ship which went into battle bearing the name of the town which backed it has been honoured on home turf.

The minesweeper, HMS Seaham, was commissioned and funded by the town.

MP for Easington Grahame Morris with the Mayor of Seaham Sue Morrison and Dave McKenna of the Remember Them Fund at the plaque honouring H.M.S. Seaham, that was unveiled on the corner of North Terrace, and North Railway Wat Street, Seaham, on Monday.

Now its place in history has been remembered with the unveiling of a dedication stone.

It has been placed in the Clock Garden, on the corner of North Terrace and North Railway Street, as part of the work by the Seaham Remember Them Fund and its leader Dave McKenna.

He said: “This ship was a minesweeper and had a glorious war record, capturing a Italian U-boat as well as carrying out escort duties.

“HMS Seaham was also involved in the dangerous task of sweeping for mines during the allied invasion on June 6, 1944.

“The ship survived the war and was decommissioned by the Royal Navy and sold on to the Burmese Navy and struck a uncharted Japanese mine and sank.

“This ship carried the town’s name in the service of our country.

“The Seaham Remember Them has fundraised with help from the community to ensure this special and unique and heroic story is remembered and not forgotten with time.”

Easington MP Grahame Morris, who attended the ceremony, said: “I was immensely proud and honoured to be asked to unveil the memorial to HMS Seaham.

“Seaham, as well as the wider community, have a close affinity to our Armed Forces.

“Historically our region has been a major recruiting area, which can be seen through the ways in which we honour and commemorate those who have served, from the restoration of the war memorial, to the pride we take in Tommy; the tribute at Seaham High School and now the memorial to HMS Seaham.

“The history of HMS Seaham is fascinating and I must thank Dave McKenna and the Remember Them Fund for all their time, effort and research which has made this memorial possible.”