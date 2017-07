HMS Ocean will set sail from Sunderland for the last time tomorrow, an hour earlier than originally planned.

The city's adopted ship has been on Wearside for a last visit before she is decommissioned.

The ship's company paraded through the city centre on Saturday and hundreds of visitors took the chance to go aboard on Sunday.

Now Navy bosses have confirmed ocean will depart from Port of Sunderland at 5pm tomorrow, instead of the previously announced 6pm.