HMS Ocean arrives in Sunderland for final time

HMS Ocean has arrived on Wearside for the final time.

The Royal Navy’s Fleet Flagship sailed into the River Wear this afternoon on its last trip to Sunderland before it leaves service.

The ship is on its final visit to Sunderland.

The helicopter carrier and amphibious assault ship is paying tribute to its affiliated city, and will be alongside the Port of Sunderland until Tuesday.

Visitors will be able to see the ship and meet the crew by using the Low Street pedestrian entrane to the port.

A series of events will coincide with the visit of HMS Ocean, including an evening reception for selected guests tomorrow, and an open day on Sunday between 11am and 6pm.

The main event will see more than 240 officers and ratings from the Ship’s Company exerise the ship’s freedom of the city by marching through the streets, alongside the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines.

Visitors will be able to meet the crew over the next few days.

HMS Ocean – which has had more than 20 years of naval service – will be replaced by the new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.