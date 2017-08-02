Hiking challenge helps family hit £30,000 fundraising mark

A family’s latest challenge helped them hit the £30,000 target for a cancer charity.

The loved ones of Peterlee’s Betty Burnett, started fundraising in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support when she died in 2010, aged 63.

The end of the Hadrian's Wall challenge.

Now, a group of ten women have taken on The Hadrian’s Wall Mighty Hike Challenge and boosted the funds by more than £6,800.

Betty’s daughters, Carole Barclay and Lynne Coulson, were part of the group who were doing the challenge in memory of Betty, and another family member who sadly lost his battle with cancer, Steven Bilss.

Carole, 49, said: “It was tough, but we did it. Twenty five miles of challenging peaks with the wind in our faces, but we dug deep and completed the course in 13 hours.

“When we signed up to this challenge at the beginning of the year we had no idea the commitment it would need. Every weekend since January we have embarked upon a local walk, increasing the distance each time.

It was tough, but we did it Carole Barclay

“We encountered sheep, horses, highland cattle andover-inquisitive cows. We scaled fences, climbed stiles, burrowed under hedges and face-planked muddy puddles all in memory of two family members.

“On the day itself the sun shone brightly but the strong wind made conditions tough. Lynne even managed to break her ankle at 17.5 miles, but we all crossed that finish line hand in hand, ten determined women, striding out helping make sure no-one faces cancer alone.”

Liz Airey, Macmillan fundraising manager, said: “Sadly the number of people being diagnosed with cancer is increasing every year and that means Macmillan’s support for people living with cancer is in more demand than ever.

“I would personally like to thank everyone in the group who has helped raise such a fantastic amount.”

She said Macmillan is there to help people get on with their lives no matter how cancer affects them, giving the practical, emotional and genuinely personal support people battling cancer need.

Anyone who would like to get involved with fundraising for Macmillan should contact Liz Airey on 07801 307012 or email: lairey@macmillan.org.uk.