Hetton - Down Your Way

Hetton School’s Girls Under-15 team were crowned Durham Cricket Board Chance to Shine champions after bowling over their opponents throughout each stage of the annual competition.

In the opening fixture Hetton progressed with victory over Sandhill View amassing a total of 115 from their eight overs. The quarter-final saw victory over neighbours Kepier Academy as Hetton tallied 119/0 from their eight overs resulting in a victory by 75 runs. The score of 107 was enough to take Hetton through to the county finals as the team bowled out Biddick Academy for just 25 runs.

Eppleton Cricket Club Indoor Junior Coaching will start on Sunday, February 19, at Hetton School in it new sports facilities. The sessions are open to all junior players from seven to 15 years old. The indoor sessions will run from Sunday, February 19, until Sunday, March 26,from 10am to noon and cost £2 per person. The club is on the lookout for junior players of all ages. Anyone who would like any information, contact junior officials at eppletoncc11@gmail.com – everyone is welcome.

Linda Clearly and friends are hosting a Rock ‘n’ Roll night at ELCAP (The Old Welfare Hall), Easington Lane, on Saturday. Dance the night away to great music. There will be a raffle and £2 is payable on the door. Bring take your own drink.

Have you just moved to our area or you are not sure where the local Parish Church is located. St Michael and All Angels’ Church, High Street, Easington Lane, covers the areas of Hetton, Easington Lane, Eppleton and Moorsley. Services are held on: First Sunday, 10am Holy Communion in Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall, second and third Sunday, 10am Holy Communion in church, fourth Sunday, 10am praise and worship service in church. Every Tuesday at 10am there is a Holy Communion Service in church. Messy church is held on the first and third Sunday at 4pm in Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall. Every Wednesday (during term-time,) from 3.30pm to 5pm in church, children from five to 11 years meet for Big Messy After School club. The Church is also open on the second Monday of the month from 6.30pm to take enquiries for weddings, banns of marriage and baptisms. For further information contact the Rev Ann Anderson on 0191 5173102 or visit the website: http://www.stmichaelstnicholashettonlyons.com