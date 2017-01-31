Hetton - Down Your Way

Do you want to expand your horizons and do something different, help others and make new friends. The 36 (Hetton-le-Hole) Squadron Air Cadets meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 6.45pm to 9.30pm.

Activities under taken include flying, gliding, field craft, adventure training, Duke of Edinburgh awards, sports, BTEC, annual camps, drill, orienteering and lots more. If you are aged 13 to 17, male or female, why not give it a try? Anyone in Year 8, aged 12, can join and uniforms are provided. For more information, call 0191 5267711 or call in at Office Place, Hetton-le-Hole on Squadron nights, it is situated next to Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall.

Easington Lane Community Access Point (ELCAP) will be hosting a coffee morning on Saturday, February 25, from 10am to noon. Everyone is welcome to go along for a coffee and a natter.