Hetton - Down Your Way

Hetton Local and Natural History Society is hosting its annual general meeting on Monday, January 30, with Colin E Mountford as guest speaker, who will be speaking on interpreting the sources for the operation of the Sunderland to Durham railway between 1836-60. Colin is a railway expert, who has written books on the industries and transport of the North East.

The meeting will be held in Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall at 7pm with an entrance fee of £2, which includes tea or coffee and a biscuit. For more information, contact Alan Jackson at alan.t.jackson@hotmail.com

Do you want to expand your horizons and do something different and make new friends. The 36 (Hetton-le-Hole) Squadron Air Cadets meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6.45pm to 9.30pm. You can get involved in activities such as flying, gliding, field craft, adventure training, Duke of Edinburgh awards, Sports, BTEC, annual camps, drill, orienteering and lots more. If you are aged 13 to 17, male and female, why not give it a try? Any person in Year 8, aged 12 can join – uniforms are provided. For more information, call 0191 5267711 or call in at Office Place, Hetton on Squadron nights. They are situated next to Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall.