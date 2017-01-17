Hetton - Down Your Way

Hetton Local and Natural History Society is hosting its Annual General Meeting on Monday, January 30, with Colin E Mountford as the guest speaker, who will be speaking on interpreting the sources for the operation of the Sunderland to Durham railway between 1836-60. Colin is a railway expert who has written books on the industries and transport of the North East.

The meeting will be held in Hetton and Eppleton Community Hall at 7pm with an entrance fee of £2, which includes tea/coffee and a biscuit. For more information please contact Alan Jackson at alan.t.jackson@hotmail.com