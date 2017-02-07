Herringtons, Farringdon and Lakeside - Down Your Way

The Herrington village show group will meet on Wednesday, February 15, at 6.30pm at Middle Herrington Methodist Church to plan the 2017 show. The group is made up of representatives of local groups, clubs and societies together with individuals who wish to keep the village show tradition going. A warm welcome is extended to anyone wanting to get involved. In addition to the show held every September the group will be discussing a project called ‘Herrington People and Events’, which hopes to capture, via photographs, past events in the Herringtons going back as long as possible.

This year will see Herrington Flower club celebrate its golden anniversary. The first meeting of the year will take place on Monday, February 13, at 7.30pm in St Chad’s Church hall. The guest demonstrator will be Susan Hall.Guests are welcome, pay £4 on the door.

Councillor Gillian Galbraith and the St Chad’s councillors have launched a new initiative to coincide with the national clean up campaign to be launched by the Keep Britain Tidy in the first week in March. Shop owners in the St Chad’s ward are the first in the city to be offered litter sticks and bag loops to keep their shop perimeters tidy funded by the West Area Committee of the council. “As councillors we want to get involved in the Big Tidy Up weekend and we will be leading events in Herrington, Farringdon and Lakeside but need the support of residents and community groups. We will be making further announcements for the big clean up weekend. The shop initiative is an idea I have had for some time and will be ongoing as I feel shops, schools and commercial premises can do more to keep their place tidy. I admire the continental routine of sweeping and often washing the entrance to shops at the beginning of business each day. No one is compelled to do it.” Strawberry Rose and the Farringdon Community shop are the first to sign up and get their free equipment. For further information, contact Councillor Gillian Galbraith on 07917 245170 or 522 7337.

Sunderland Branch Embroiderers’ Guild meets on the third Saturday of the month in St Aidan’s Parish Centre, New Herrington from 12.30pm. Meetings start with a stitch in and are followed with a speaker at 2pm. The next meeting will take place on February 18 when Gaynor Devaney, from Cullercoates, will give a talk entitled Sunbeams and Suitcases and the display will be Something Blue. Visitors are welcome, pay £4 entry. Tea and coffee is also available, 50p. Anyone wanting to learn about embroidery or to just wanting stitch in a friendly evironment is welcome.