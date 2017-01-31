Herringtons, Farringdon and Lakeside - Down Your Way

The Herrington village show group will meet on Wednesday, February 15, at 6.30pm at Middle Herrington Methodist Church to plan the 2017 show.

The group is made up of representatives of local groups, clubs and societies together with individuals who wish to keep the village show tradition going. A warm welcome is extended to anyone wanting to get involved. In addition to the show held every September the group will be discussing a project called ‘Herrington People and Events’, which hopes to capture, via photographs, past events in the Herringtons going back as long as possible