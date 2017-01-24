Herringtons, Farringdon and Lakeside - Down Your Way

Holy Rosary Church, Farringdon, hosts a number of activities throughout the week including:

Monday, sugar craft from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, contact Carolyn on 536 8353 for more details; karate from 5pm- 6pm, contact Paula on 07906 441778 for details. Tuesday, card making 7pm-9pm, contact Hazel on 07780 116045 for more information; Salsa from 7pm-11pm, contact Colin on 07725 402141. Wednesday: Slimming World, contact Angela on 07765 920807; Sugar craft 7pm-9pm, contact Carolyn on 536 8353. Thursday: Bushier jujitsu 6pm-7pm, contact Chris 07884 424363. Friday, Saturday and Sunday is available for bookings such as children’s parties, weddings discos and baptisms. For more details about book the venue, ring 07976 185179.

A veteran’s breakfast club is held in the Lakeside Centre, North Moor Lane, on the first and third Saturday of the month commencing at 9.30am. All veterans are welcome to enjoy a breakfast and a chat.

Thorney Close Karate Club meets in Thorney Close Enterprise Centre every Friday from 5pm to 6pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Pop along or ring 07948374298.

East Herrington Townswomen’s Guild will meet tonight in St Chad’s Church hall at 7.15pm. The programme is quiz night with bingo and a tombola followed by a cuppa and cakes. Jean Brown will be taking names for lunch at the new Sunderland college restaurant on February 7. Visitors and new members are welcome.