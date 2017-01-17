Herringtons, Farringdon and Lakeside - Down Your Way

Councillors Stuart Porthouse and Gillian Galbraith will hold a ward surgery from 11am to noon tomorrow in the Community Room Aldenham Tower, Lakeside Village. Also Councillors Stuart Porthouse, Darry Dixon and Gillian Galbraith will be holding another ward surgery from 10.30am to 11.30am on Saturday at Middle Herrington Methodist Chapel, Crow Lane. After the ward surgery all three Councillors will be holding a street surgery, starting at 11.30am outside Strawberry Rose, Silksworth Road Lane travelling along Sandringham Terrace. Everyone is welcome.

Holy Rosary Church, Farringdon, hosts a number of activities throughout the week including: Monday, sugar craft from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, contact Carolyn on 5368353 for more details; karate from 5pm- 6pm, contact Paula on 07906441778 for details. Tuesday, card making 7pm-9pm, contact Hazel on 07780116045 for more information; Salsa from 7pm-11pm, contact Colin on 07725402141. Wednesday: Slimming World, contact Angela on 07765920807; Sugar craft 7pm-9pm, contact Carolyn on 5368353. Thursday: Bushier jujitsu 6pm-7pm, contact Chris 07884424363.Friday, Saturday and Sunday is available for bookings such as children’s parties, weddings discos and baptisms. For more details about book the venue, ring 07976185179.

A veteran’s breakfast club is held in the Lakeside Centre, North Moor Lane, on the first and third Saturday of the month commencing at 9.30am. All veterans are welcome to enjoy a breakfast and a chat.

Thorney Close Karate Club meets in Thorney Close Enterprise Centre every Friday from 5pm to 6pm. All ages and abilities are welcome. Pop along or ring 07948374298.