Herringtons, Farringdon and Lakeside - Down Your Way

Herrington WI members had a two fold end to 2016. The first being a very successful in-house party and the second celebration was a wonderful Christmas lunch at The National Glass Centre. Members met again last week, the first of what will be a memorable year as the Institute will be celebrating its 90th birthday in June, more information to follow.

Lakeside Residents’ Association will be holding an open meeting in Aldenham Tower community room, at 2pm on Wednesday, January 25. Gentoo managers, local councillor’s, police and Neighbourhood Watch have all been invited to the meeting. There will also be a speaker from Age UK, who will give a talk on delivering integrated care. Everyone is welcome.