Hero fishermen rescue man from sinking boat

Three fishermen turned heroes when a lifesaver’s boat sunk.

Pals Karl Flitton, Graham Campbell and Anthony Blades sprang into action during a Scottish break when they saw Bruce Marshall’s boat sinking, taking him down with it.

From left, Graham, Karl and Anthony

The trio, Karl, 52, from Easington Lane, Graham Campbell, 42, and Anthony Blades, 43, both from Murton, raced to the scene and managed to pull the stricken boatman onto their vessel.

They sailed straight into Eyemouth and from there Bruce, who is crew member for the Eyemouth RNLI, was taken to hospital to be checked over by medics and thankfully he was fine.

But, it was nothing more than a twist of fate through an earlier meeting with Bruce, that the friends, who are on a week fishing trip, were actually at the spot at the time of the incident.

Graham, said: “On the Wednesday we had been out in the boat and caught nothing.

“When we got back to the harbour, Karl went back to the car to get some stuff and he got talking to this man who was telling him the best spots to fish at.”

So, early the following morning the trip set sail for the area that Bruce had told them to go for a good catch.

Graham said: “He sailed past us and waved while he was pulling his crab nets in. All of a sudden Anthony shouted ‘he’s going down’.

“It literally took seconds for the whole boat to sink and he was pulled down with it.”

The lads immediately turned on the boat’s engine and fled to the scene, where at first they couldn’t see Bruce.

Graham said it seemed like a while, but they eventually spotted him and managed to grab him and haul him from the water into their boat and take him back to shore.

He said: “It didn’t really sink in at the time what had happened, but now we are all a bit shell-shocked by it.

“It is such an uncanny twist of fate, because if Karl hadn’t been talking to him the day before, we would have gone somewhere else to fish and that lad would have died. It is like it was meant to be.”

John Purvis, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Eyemouth RNLI, said the incident happened at about 7.20am on Thursday and when the boat came into the harbour, Bruce’s wife was waiting to take him to hospital.

He said: “We are very thankful. He is fine, but that said he has had a pretty lucky escape. There’s a couple of divers going down to take a look at the boat.”