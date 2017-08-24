Hero dog saves elderly man after he suffers diabetic attack in Sunderland home

A heroic dog has been hailed after he saved the life of a pensioner who suffered a diabetic attack in his sleep.

Jayne Mather’s bright and alert puppy Bruno heard her father Terry snoring loudly while the 82-year-old was staying at his daughter’s Sunderland home.

Andy McKenzie with dog Bruno who help save Andy's diabetic father in-law

Bruno, who is only 15 months old, continued to bark after sensing that something was wrong and when Jayne and partner Andy McKenzie got into Terry’s room, they found he was suffering from very low blood sugar levels from which he could have fallen into a coma.

After failing to bring him round, paramedics were called and Terry, a retired lecturer, was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital for treatment, which thankfully he has responded to.

Bernese Mountain dog Bruno is now been hailed for actions.

Jayne, 56, a contracts manager from Roker who is mum to Thomas, told the Echo: “It’s incredible what has happened bearing in mind Bruno is only a puppy.

“My dad’s been Type 1 diabetic since he was 21 so it’s 60-odd years he he’s had to live with it.

“Bruno really has saved him because he might have been lying in that bed for eight hours and could have had organ failure, a heart attack or ended up in a coma.

“He could have died, so Bruno really has saved his life.”

Terry was staying with Jayne and Andy after his wife Margaret had a fall and suffered a broken elbow earlier this week.

Andy, 56, an IT consultant, hailed his pet’s quick-thinking actions, saying: “We have read about dogs who can detect low blood sugars and they are trained to react to this, but Bruno is still a puppy and has had no training at all but reacted to Terry having a hypoglycaemic attack from outside the room.

“The paramedics and the A&E staff at the Royal were astonished at what had happened.

“If Bruno hadn’t woken us up my father-in law would have been in this hypoglycaemic state for another six hours before we would have known about it and the consequences don’t bear thinking about.

“I’ve told Terry that he will have to buy him a couple of steaks to say thanks!”

Jayne added: “My dad is recovering really well and we’re grateful to the paramedics who arrived at the scene to treat him as well as the staff at the hospital.

“They were all fantastic.”