Hendon - Down Your Way

Sunderland Intergenerational Singers is looking for new voices. If you would like to sing for fun, make new friends and sing in the community then this is a great new opportunity. Sessions will be starting on Tuesday, February, at Donnison School, Church Walk (SR1 2BJ) at 6pm. Ring 5654835 for more details.

Sunderland Pianoforte Society will meet in the Sunderland Pottery Room at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, Burdon Road, will meet on Tuesday, February 14 for its 447th recital at 7.15pm. Award-winning British pianist Maria Marchant will be making a return visit to Sunderland. The programme will include Grieg Wedding Day at Troldhaugen, Liszt A Petrach Sonnet, Granados: Selections from ‘Goyescas’, Prokifiev: Selections from ‘Romeo and Juliet’. Full subscription (six recitals) £60, individual recitals £12.50, accompanied children (16 and under) free, full-time students and those in receipt of unemployment benefit £6.

Friends of Sunderland Museum (Fosums) will meet on Saturday, February 11, in Sunderland Museum, and Winter Gardens, Burdon Road, at 2pm. This will be the AGM and will be followed by speaker Edmund Foster with a talk entitled From Caesar to Boudicca. Visitors are welcome, charge £2.

Sunderland Maritime Heritage Centre, 2 Church Street East, is open Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free. Go along to hear about its future plans while having a free cup of tea or coffee. Volunteers thank you for your donations of artefacts, which will enable them to authenticate the shipyard experience for school visits. If you have any blunt tools take them along as the centre is now offers a tool sharpening service. For more details email info@sunderlandmaritimeheritage.org.uk

Hendon Community Association is based in Seafarers Way, Moor Terrace . For further information about activities, ring 565 5648.

Toddler Group meets on Tuesdays at Sunderland Minster from 9.30am to 11.30am. Refreshments are available for parents and children. All are welcome

If you have some time to spare, why not join the volunteers at the Donnison School? Everyone is welcome to this friendly group. Ring 565 4835.

Hendon Karate Club meets at Cheers public house on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6pm to 7pm. For further details, ring 07932 724720.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society Archives at Sunderland Antiquarian and Heritage Centre, 6 Douro Terrace, are open for research Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to noon.

Drop in sessions are held at the YMCA Centre at 2 – 3 Toward Road each Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm. They offer advice on the types of accommodation at the YMCA for 16 to 35-year- olds. Or you can ring 0191 567 6160 for advice.