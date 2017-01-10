Hendon - Down Your Way

Family and friends have handed over more than £4,000 to charity in memory of a much-loved son and father. Dean Polley, of Donnison Gardens, East End, Sunderland, died of leukaemia four years ago at the age of 46.

Last year his loved ones came together to raise £2,000 for charity in tribute to him, and the event was such a success that they decided to set up another fundraiser this year to mark what would have been Dean’s 50th birthday. Dozens of people took part in charity golf, a sponsored spin and crazy football golf, and in October a fundraising evening was held at Cheers in East End. More than £4,000 was raised from the events, which has been shared among Bright Red blood cancer charity, Macmillan Cancer Support, the Phoenix Unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital and district nurses. A £500 donation was also given to five-year-old Bradley Lowery, of Blackhall, who has terminal neuroblastoma. Dean’s mum Val, daughter Alisha and his family would like to thank all his friends, the people of East End and all those who donated raffle prizes, as well as Ethel and the staff at Cheers and all those who supported the fundraising events. Thanks should also go to Dean’s friend Billy Lawson for the beautiful speech he delivered at the event.

Dean Polley.

Pictured are Dean’s friends and family, including his nine-year-old granddaughter Lacey.

Toddlers meet on Tuesdays at Sunderland Minster from 9.30am to 11.30am. Refreshments are available.

If you have some time to spare, why not join the volunteers at Donnison School. Everyone is welcome to join this friendly group. Ring 0191 565 4835 for more details.

Sunderland Maritime Heritage, Church Street East, is open to visitors on Saturday from 10am to 2pm. If you have any blunt tools, the Heritage centre is now offering a tool sharpening service to visitors.

Hendon Karate Club meets in Cheers public house on Wednesdays and Fridays from 6pm to 7pm. For further details, ring 07932724720.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society Archives at the Sunderland Antiquarian and Heritage Centre, 6 Douro Terrace, is open for research on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to noon.

Eden Cafe, inside Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens, is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and Sunday, 2pm to 4pm.

Drop in sessions are held at the YMCA Centre, 2- 3 Toward Road, each Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm. Advice is offered on the types of accommodation at the YMCA for 16 to 35-year-olds, or you can ring 0191 567 6160 for advice.