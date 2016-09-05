Help to find Hero a new home as he retires from Durham Police service

A police force is hoping this photograph of one of its retiring dogs proves an arresting sight ... so a new home and owner can be found for him .

German shepherd Hero is reaching the end of his career with Durham Constabulary, which has used him as a general purpose dog.

Hero tackles an agility course.

A “forever home” is needed for him as he approaches his fifth birthday next month.

The search has been launched through Paws Up Durham Retired Police Dogs’ Benevolent Fund.

A spokesman for the fund said: “He is a very affectionate dog who loves to be brushed and cuddled.

“He can be quite vocal around other dogs initially but is generally very sociable once introduced, however he does not like cats.

“He has never been around young children, so his reaction to this scenario is unknown.

“Hero is very clean and house trained and, despite being used to an outdoor kennel environment, he has also had lots of access to his handler’s home, so will not be overwhelmed if he has to live indoors.

“He is not huge, but despite his size he is a powerful dog but responds well to strong commands.

“Ideally suited to a home that already has a dog or dogs that are not too dominant, or to previously experienced dog owners.”

Can you give Hero a new home?

Hero was bred by the force and began working with officers in August 2013.

He has worked with its public support unit as well as its tactical firearms support section.

More details about how to apply to become Hero’s new owner and information about the work of the charity and how to donate can be found via www.pawsup.org.uk.