Heartbroken mum pays tribute to her ‘caring’ son who was killed in alleged hit and run

A devastated mum has paid tribute to her son who tragically died following an alleged hit and run - describing him a ‘caring’ man.

Gary Wood, 42, sadly died on Friday, June 2, after being knocked down by a car in Seaham Road, Houghton.

Seaham Road in Houghton.

Now his heartbroken mum Angela Wood has remembered her son as someone who was always there to help others.

Speaking to the Echo, Ms Wood, from Market Place in Houghton, said: “He was always there with a helping hand and brightened the dullest of moments with his dazzling smile.

“He was a caring son, father, brother and uncle, who would never watch anyone struggle - whether it was family, friends, or strangers, without helping them.

“He was carefree and easy going, and full of fun.

“He had a cheeky grin and a lovely personality.”

Gary, one of seven siblings, also leaves behind dad Joe Wood and two daughters, Katelyn Walls, 16, and Georgia Hampton, eight.

He was known to be a big fan of Manchester United and loved scrambling on motorbikes.

Gary worked at Houghton Groundwork as foreman for around eight years and was hailed as an extremely hard working man by his mum.

She added: “Gary was very hardworking and never missed a day of work.

“He will be such a big miss to his work pals and the whole family are absolutely devastated.”

• Three men have been charged with manslaughter following his death in an alleged hit and run.

Gareth Bainbridge, Liam Carr, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are alleged to have jointly unlawfully killed Mr Wood and they are each also charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm to Brett Thompson on the same date.

Carr is also charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He accepts he was driving the car but denies any wrongdoing, South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court heard.

Bainbridge was granted bail on condition he lives at an address in Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

The 17-year-old was also granted conditional bail.

Carr, of Langdon Road, Westerhope, Newcastle, was remanded in custody.

A preliminary hearing against all three defendants is listed to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court on Thursday, July 6.