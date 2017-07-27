Wearside Matters: Medical advice at parents’ fingertips

Parents and carers of children under five can access NHS advice to help look after their children’s health using a free app.

The app gives easy to understand guidance on childhood illnesses, recognising when your child is unwell, and advice on when and where to seek further treatment.

The app has been created by healthcare professionals across the region as part of the North East and North Cumbria Urgent and Emergency Care Network.

The app contains everything from oral health, upset tummies and diarrhoea to advice on bumps and bruises.

Dr Ian Pattison, clinical chairman at Sunderland CCG, added: “This is a great app which deals with all common childhood illnesses, and more serious ones, and tells you how you can prevent accidents as well as handle them should they happen.

“It is written in a clear and easy-to-understand style and should be the first place you look for help if your child becomes unwell.

“It can also help you if you are wondering whether or not you need to take your child to your GP, pharmacist or A&E department.

“The majority of common childhood illnesses can safely be dealt with at home but occasionally you may need to get professional help.

“The app and booklet will tell where you should go for the quickest and best help for your child.”

You can download the app from either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store – just do a search for NHS Child Health.

THE PATH TO EXCELLENCE

The Path to Excellence is a five-year transformation of healthcare provision across South Tyneside and Sunderland.

It has been set up to secure the future of local NHS services and to identify new and innovative ways of delivering high quality, joined up, sustainable care that will benefit our population both now and in the future.

This dedicated website www.pathtoexcellence.org.uk will keep the community up to date with healthcare reviews, consultations and any potential clinical service changes in the South Tyneside and Sunderland area as we work towards these goals.

The survey is one of the best ways to give your opinion on the proposed changes and is open till midnight on Sunday 15th October 2017. If you would like a copy of the survey posted out to you please contact us (details below).

Community and voluntary sector organisations will be running events for service providers and holding focus groups for service users and carers most likely to be affected by the proposed changes. If you would like to get involved in these activities then please contact us.

E-mail: nhs.excellence@nhs.net

Facebook: NHSexcellence

Twitter: @NHSexcellence

Phone: 0191 217 2670

Write (no stamp required):

The Path to Excellence

Freepost PTUS-LYHZ-BRLE

North of England Commissioning Support

Riverside House, Goldcrest Way

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE15 8NY