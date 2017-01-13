Washington hospital staff go daft for cancer charity

A private hospital on Wearside has pledged its support to a lifeline cancer charity.

Spire Washington Hospital has nominated Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care as its chosen cause for 2017.

The organisation provides a free transport service for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment at the Freeman, RVI and Great North Children’s Hospital.

Daft as a Brush trustee Brian Burnee met with patients and staff at the hospital before he was told that the site has chosen the charity to fund-raise for.

Laura Farley, business development manager at Spire Washington Hospital said: “Cancer is something that affects everyone in some way – directly or indirectly, men or women, old or young.

“We treat patients with certain types of cancer here at the hospital, so we thought it was fitting to choose Daft As A Brush as our charity for 2017.

“Brian came to speak at a hospital event last month and the response from management, consultants and staff was fantastic.

“After hearing about the work they do across our region, with patients of all ages, we really wanted to help.”

Brian and four volunteers were invited to the hospital and received a full tour of the facilities.

They then held a question and answer session with staff, where it was announced that they are the hospital’s chosen charity for the year.

Brian said: “When I heard what the Spire Washington Hospital was proposing I was completely overwhelmed.

“It is very kind of the staff and we look forward to working with the hospital this year.”

A visit is already planned where hospital staff will have a tour of the charity’s head office and meet more volunteers – with some already signing up to become volunteers themselves.

To find out more about how you can get involved and help Spire Washington Hospital fundraise for Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care, call 418 8661 or email info@spirewashington.com.