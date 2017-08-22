Vote: Do you think cannabis should be made legal?

Have your say

Sir Vince Cable hit headlines yesterday as he spoke of his party's commitment to support the legalisation of cannabis.

But do you agree with the Lib Dems' legislation?

As reported yesterday, Sir Vince said it was better to control the drugs industry rather than having "free market anarchy" - and that there were "serious negative side effects from driving it underground".

The Home Office has no plans to legalise cannabis, it said, as there is "clear scientific and medical evidence that cannabis is a harmful drug which can damage people's mental and physical health".