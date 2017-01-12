Tributes paid to Amber Rose Cliff who lost her battle with cervical cancer

Tributes have been pouring in for cancer victim Amber Rose Cliff and her family.

Readers are shocked by the death of the 25-year-old Wearside woman, who died following a battle with cervical cancer, and have given their overwhelming support to Amber’s family and their campaign to allow women younger than 25 a smear test.

Among the comments on the Echo’s Facebook page, were:

Sheila Richardson, said: “How many young women’s lives could have been saved if this test was offered earlier?”

Dean Angus, said: “Of course it should be lowered, too many sad stories of young women dying because of this.”

Stella Anderson, said: “It used to always be 18. The age needs to be lowered. Too many young women are having problems before age 25.”

Debra Unsworth, said: “Cancer can strike any age, so why does the government put an age limit on testing. It beggars belief?”

Lisa M Wilkinson, said: “Should definitely be lowered and the same should be for breast cancer, but even better should not have any age limits.”

Charlotte McGinn, added: “Absolutely think it should be lowered to 18. Even if it saves one life it’s worth it.”

Elle Steel, said: “RIP, thoughts are with all this family, absolutely devastating news such a young beautiful girl taken too soon. Fly high Amber and well done to all your family for fighting for Amber’s Law xxx”

Helen Colquhoun, said: “I’ve signed. How many young girls need to die because of this money-saving exercise?”

Joanne Lomax, said: “This should definitely should be lowered. I can’t believe they have increased the age to 25. My thoughts are with Amber’s family xx❤”

And, Lee Thompson, said: “Please sign the petition and share. This is so important.”