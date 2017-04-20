Tom Hardy joins stars backing #1in4 mental health campaign

Actors Tom Hardy, Olivia Colman and David Tennant have thrown their support behind a campaign encouraging people to talk about mental health.

Stars from across music, film, theatre and TV are supporting the initiative by posting selfies with four fingers held up, using the hashtag #1in4.

Broadchurch stars Colman and Tennant as well as Hollywood star Hardy all posed for the snaps and shared words of solidarity encouraging fans to do the same.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw, Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and comedian Russell Brand are also supporting the cause.

Grimshaw said: "Anxiety and depression are more prevalent than you think. I wanted to get involved with the #1in4 campaign to help people realise they're not alone. Having mental health issues is nothing to be ashamed about."

Minds Matter season includes a range of programmes across TV and radio, including Mind Over Marathon and The Truth About Stress and Being Black, Going Crazy.