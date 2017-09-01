Teenager taken to hospital after being knocked down in Sunderland

A 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Sunderland.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police, said: "At 11am police were informed a pedestrian, a 16 year old boy, had been hit by a car in Newcastle Road in Sunderland.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene. The boy is being taken to hospital, the extent of his injuries are not yet known but are not believed to be life-threatening."

The incident has happened in the region of Sunderland Greyhound Stadium and the road is closed in both directions.