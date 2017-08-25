Sunderland University student paramedics in 999 simulation

The skills of student paramedics were put to the test as they took part in a simulation which saw them try to save a critically ill patient.

The students, in the first year of their Diploma of Higher Education in Paramedic Practice at Sunderland University, were tasked with being the first response when SimMan, an advanced 3G patient simulator - went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedic students take part in a medical emergency training exercise at Sunderland University Picture: DAVID WOOD

With back-up and advanced life support from North East Ambulance Service’s Cardiac Arrest Response team, the patient was then taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital, where they were met by student nurses and doctors at the accident and emergency department, for further assessment and treatment.

The simulation was designed to improve patient care and help the various emergency responders work together in challenging and unpredictable situations, putting into practice their skills and responsibilities similar to what they would experience during a real emergency.

Student Chris Kirkbride, who began his course in June, was part of the ambulance crew who were first on scene of the staged incident.

He said: “My role was to initially assess the patient and begin treatment and recognise that back-up was required from more advanced paramedics and doctors as our patient had deteriorated dramatically in the short space of time we were on scene.

“The exercise was highly useful as it showed how well we communicate with each other in a time-critical situation having never worked together before this exercise.”

Paul Elliott, senior lecturer in paramedic practice in the university’s department of pharmacy, health and well-being, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this multi-disciplinary collaborative simulation session which is another example of our close working links with City Hospitals Sunderland providing staff, students and health professionals with the skills to meet the future challenges of healthcare.”