Sunderland slimming experts help people shed 3,800 STONE in a year

Weight-loss experts in Sunderland have been rewarded for their work in helping more than 1,000 people slim down.

Claire Ball, team developer for the Slimming World groups in the Sunderland North area, has been given ‘Silver’ status by the company for her team’s success in helping members lost a collective 3,800st in the last year.

The team consists of nine consultants and covers a large area from Cleadon to Roker and Castletown.

The accolade is awarded to Slimming World teams who consistently help members who come back week after week because they’re losing weight.

Claire said: “I am delighted to have received the ‘Silver’ award for the Sunderland North Team. We all feel passionately about helping people to transform their lives by losing weight in the same way that I did when I lost weight with Slimming World.

“Losing weight made me feel happier and healthier and gave me so much more confidence. I became a consultant because I wanted to share that feeling and help other people to achieve the same success I had myself. Seeing the members in all of our groups – mums, dads, grandmas and young people too – reach their target weight is so rewarding and receiving this award is just the icing on the cake.

“This award belongs to all of the members. They’re the ones who make our groups the success that they are, with their fabulous commitment, the wonderful support they give each other every week, and, obviously, their impressive weight losses while following Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan.”

She added: “The groups have really put healthy weight loss on the map in Sunderland North. Together, they’ve lost an amazing 3,800st in the past year.

“Obesity is at record levels everywhere and many people here are suffering a range of weight-related health problems from diabetes to heart problems and feelings of low self-worth that impact on their working and personal lives every day.

“It’s never been more important that overweight people get the support to make changes to and lead healthier lives – both for themselves and the future generations, their children, too.

“We still have lots of opportunities for any past or present members to come on board and join our team and across the Durham and Wearside district.

“We’re holding an informal opportunity event on Saturday, August 20 at The Hilton Garden Inn, Sunderland from 1pm to 4pm, for anyone who would like to know more.”

For more information about groups in the area, contact Claire on 07903612121 go to www.slimmingworld.co.uk