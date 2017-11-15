Sunderland Royal Hospital staff recognised at glittering awards night

Dedicated and long-serving hospital staff have been rewarded for their hard work at a glittering awards ceremony.

City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust held its Reward and Recognition Awards, celebrating examples of outstanding achievement from across the trust and recognising staff who collectively have clocked up over 2,600 years of service.

Chief executive of City Hospitals Sunderland Ken Bremner presents switchboard manager Ann Clay with the Chief Executive's Award.

The annual staff awards, which are held at the Stadium of Light, invite nominations for individuals and teams who have gone the extra mile and made a significant contribution in key areas across the trust, including patient care, leadership, service improvement and innovation.

Those with 30 and 40 years NHS service are also recognised for their long service.

Chief Executive, Ken Bremner presented the specially commissioned glass awards before rounding off proceedings by making two special awards that he chose himself.

The first was a Special Recognition Award to director of corporate affairs and trust secretary, Carol Harries, who retires next year after 45 years’ service in the NHS.

Mr Bremner also announced the Chief Executive’s Award, presented to one member of the City Hospitals Sunderland Team who he feels deserves extra recognition.

That went to switchboard manager and Unison Lead Ann Clay.

Mr Bremner praised Ann for being a tireless advocate for staff and a fantastic ambassador for the trust.

He said: “The Reward and Recognition Awards are our way of saying thank you to staff across the organisation who have gone the extra mile and made a positive contribution to the already outstanding work that takes place across the Trust. “The best thing about the awards is that everyone nominated is chosen by their peers.

“It’s these people working on the front line and in the heart of departments across the Trust that really see and understand the amazing work that is happening on a daily basis and it often means so much more to staff to have such support, respect and recognition from their colleagues.

“I would like to congratulate all those nominated and all of our winners who have given us such inspiring ideas and examples of best practice.

“I have to also pay tribute to all colleagues celebrating 30 and 40 years’ service in the NHS.

“This is an amazing achievement and their loyalty and ongoing contribution to deliver the very best patient care, day-in, day-out, is something we should all be very proud of.”