Sunderland patients invited to take part in International Clinical Trials Day

Wearsiders are being invited to a special hospital event as part of International Clinical Trials Day.

The gathering, which takes place next month, is being held at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s Education Centre, with a number of activities and talks being held.

International Clinical Trials Day Front, Dr Kim Hinshaw. Back from left Claire Livingstone, Lyne Palmer, Carly Brown, Julie Cox, Emily Brand and Pauline Oates

The research team behind the event have not yet finalised the programme however as a general overview the day will consist of a mock clinical trial with sweets, patients delivering talks on their real life research stories, a question and answer session with staff as well as a poster viewing of successful research studies/research charity stalls

Kim Hinshaw, director of research and innovation at City Hospitals Sunderland and director of research and development at South Tyneside District Hospital, said: “This is very much a team effort and a collaborative effort.

“We really want to promote how well we do in terms of research in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

“We’re also going to give some background about what clinical research actually is.

“It’s not just about trying new drugs on patients, it’s also about the sorts of interactions they have with staff.

“By taking part, patients can help to influence what happens on the shop floor, as it were.”

This year will be the 270th anniversary of what is believed to be the first clinical trial, which was carried out by surgeon mate James Lind aboard the HMS Salisbury of Britain’s Royal Navy fleet.

The trial came at a time when scurvy is thought to have killed more British seamen than French and Spanish arms.

Acting on a hunch that scurvy was caused by putrefaction of the body that could be cured through the introduction of acids, Lind recruited 12 men for his “fair test.”

The event at the Royal will be held on Friday, May 19.

In the next few weeks, staff at the Royal are holding a patient workshop with those who already have a relationship with the research department, to see what else they think would be good to include in the day’s events.

This could potentially add other activities to the programme.

Lunch and refreshments will be also be provided.

Those interested in attending should contact Emily Brand, innovation management on 565 6256 ext 42143 or by emailing emily.brand@chsft.nhs.uk.