Sunderland heart support group needs votes to win National Lottery cash

A healthy heart organisation on Wearside is in the running to scoop thousands of pounds in funding - but it needs your help to have a chance of doing so.

Sunderland Cardiac Support Group has been helping the people of Sunderland who have had some form of cardiac trauma for 24 years and is self-funded, relying on funding awards and grants.

It is made up of volunteers who themselves have had cardiac problems and other heart conditions.

The group was fortunate enough several years ago to receive cash from the National Lottery, meaning it can apply each year for the Lottery Awards which are held in London.

This year, Sunderland Cardiac Support Group has made it to the final seven in the Health category.

The nomination with the most votes will be awarded £5,000.

“We’ve been in for the nomination for the last five years but at this time usually get an email saying ‘better luck next time’,” said group secretary Barry Cook, 70.

“But it was great to get a phone call saying we had been shortlisted and now we just hope we will win.

“It would be a tremendous help to us to win that money.

“We’re raising funds all of the time as we try to keep costs down our members.

“It’s only £2 each week for them to come and take part which is probably better than anywhere else.

“We appreciate any help we can get with votes from the public.”

The support group uses Bede Tower close to Sunderland city centre to host its meetings and exercise classes, after previously using Crowtree Leisure Centre and the now-closed Seaburn Centre.

Readers can vote for Sunderland Cardiac Support group online at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards or by calling 08448369697.

Calls cost 5p plus your normal rate and voting runs till July 27.

It is one vote per person, but anyone can vote.

To find out more about the work of Sunderland Cardiac Support Group and to get involved, call Mr Cook on 565 6892.