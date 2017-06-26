Sunderland fitness trainer launches women’s gym wear range

City fitness expert Katie Bulmer-Cooke has taken a step up in her career by launching her own range of workout wear for women.

The trainer, who rose to prominence as a contestant on The Apprentice, has teamed up with North East-based AIM athleisure to create her own range of leggings, crop tops, lounge jumpers and more called KBC + AIM athleisure.

Fitness expert Katie Bulmer-Cooke (left) with Holly McBride-Donaldson

Katie says she has drawn upon her years of experience in the fitness industry for the range.

“Over the years I must have worn thousands of pairs of leggings,” she said. “And there’s nothing worse than doing a squat and your leggings being see-through or falling down. Women want leggings that stay up, suck them in and do what they’re supposed to do.”

Katie was inspired to start the range after hosting a pop up fitness shop in The Bridges for six weeks earlier this year.

She said: “Doing the pop up shop I realised there was a lot of demand in the market for women’s fitness wear, but I wanted to put my own stamp on it. I started collaborating with AIM athleisure and liked that they were a local company and that all the items are manufactured in the UK, and some of them are handmade.

“I got inspiration for the designs for the print side from pebbles on the beach and concrete, I wanted it to look urban. But the items are fun too and the lounge tops have slogans like ‘push up and Prosecco’ on them.”

Katie hosted two sell-out launches of the range at women’s gym, Club Zest in Sea Road, Fulwell.

Owner of the gym Holly McBride-Donaldson said: “A lot of women come to the gym and ask what they should wear, but we want people just to feel relaxed. There hasn’t always been a lot of choice for women’s gym wear, but that is definitely changing.

“We also find that women don’t mind being seen in their gym gear now. So they can do the school run and then head to the gym, they don’t have to get changed first.”

•Katie’s clothing range will be available on her website at http://www.katiebulmer.com/



