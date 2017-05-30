Sunderland car dealership raises £80,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care

Staff at a city car dealership have been hailed after reaching the £80,000 mark in their fund-raising for a lifeline charity.

Town Centre Automobiles has now generated the figure in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care since 2011 with a sales promotion donating £10 to the organisation for every car it sells.

Town Centre Citroen have fund-raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Staff have also done many fundraising events including zip slides, runs, go sober fundraisers and world’s biggest coffee morning sessions.

The funds they have raised so far means Macmillan can continue to retain and develop services to people who are affected by cancer.

There is currently a Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital which supports cancer patients and their family and friends.

As well as emotional support they can gain financial support from benefits advisors within the centre.

Macmillan fund-raising manager Liz Airey said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Town Centre Automobiles for continuing to support Macmillan raising such an amazing amount to help the people who are affected by cancer.

“The money raised will fund a Macmillan nurse for 18 months which is amazing.

“The staff are all dedicated to helping support the charity and have all been involved with extra fundraising.

“It is wonderful to have such great people supporting us.

“Every day 45 people will be told the devastating news they have cancer it is only with support like this that we can continue to fund services.

“The North East will see people living with cancer rise from 2.5 million to four million by 2030.”

Chris Sopp, dealer principal, said: “Thank you to our staff, customers and friends for the support they have given us in raising such a fantastic amount, it really will make a difference.

“We are committed to supporting Macmillian and we are looking forward to our planned events this year.”

People looking to get involved with fund-raising or volunteering for Macmillan can get more information by contacting Liz on 07801 307012.