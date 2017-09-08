South Tyneside hospital services get share of £13million for winter emergency care

Health chiefs in South Tyneside have been given a share of £13million made available for emergency care in the latest wave of winter funding announced by the Government.

South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust, which runs a variety of hospital services as well as community services in the borough as well as Sunderland and Gateshead, has been awarded £875,000 in a multi-million cash boost to the NHS announced today by Health Minister Philip Dunne.

It comes as doctors, nurses and other care and hospital staff prepare for the busy winter period, when a combination of cold temperatures, ice, snow and inclement weather lead to increased illness and accidents which flood A&E and other services.

Around £13million has been awarded around the country to improve patient flow through A&E, ensuring departments are prepared for busy times during winter.

The Government said additional funding brings the total given to hospitals since April to over £90 million, part of the dedicated funding announced in the Spring Budget.

Mr Dunne said: "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of staff, the NHS has put in place strong plans ahead of winter - ensuring patients continue to receive safe and efficient care as demand rises over the coming months.

“This funding will give more hospitals the boost they need to streamline patient flow in A&E effectively, freeing up A&Es over the winter to care for the sickest patients and helping make sure all patients get the right treatment in the right place as quickly as possible.”

The Minister said the funding will be used to help hospitals finalise preparations ahead of winter, particularly to handle the large volumes of patients attending A&E. By investing in the necessary equipment or infrastructure, hospitals will be able to target improvements to patient flow and relieve pressure on A&E.

The funding supports NHS England’s wider plans to improve A&E performance in England by 2018. In particular, it will help hospitals hit the target of admitting, transferring or discharging 95% of patients within 4 hours.