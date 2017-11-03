Six tips to guard against Type 2 diabetes

Have your say

November 14 marks World Diabetes Day and this year the International Diabetes Federation is focusing on women with the condition as its theme.

The campaign is being backed by all major health organisations to draw attention to the issues especially attributed to diabetes, and to keep the disease firmly in the public spotlight.

Here in the North East I feel it’s important for everyone to get involved and promote prevention of Type 2 diabetes, and help prevent future generations of women suffering from the disease.

There are currently more than 199 million women living with diabetes and this total is projected to increase to 313 million by 2040.

Obesity is the most potent risk factor for Type 2 diabetes and is the biggest cause for the spread of the condition.

It’s only through a shared effort and responsibility that we can get the numbers to decline.

Healthy living and exercise is still the best way to treat and prevent Type 2 diabetes and all the health complications associated with it.

Across Great Britain, only 29 per cent of women are meeting recommended physical activity levels, so it is crucial to start to reverse the tide and prevent diabetes from affecting more people this way.

Over the course of my personal training career I’ve helped lots of people manage their diabetes more effectively, in most cases drastically reducing their medication.

I’m happy to talk to anyone who has been diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes recently and offer some free advice on the positive changes they can make to their life starting today.

To get in touch, email me at graham@eastcoast-fitness.com

These six tips can help you avoid Type 2 diabetes:

1. Cut Sugar and Refined Carbs from your Diet

Eating foods high in refined carbs and sugar increases blood sugar and insulin levels, which may lead to diabetes over time.

Avoiding foods like sweets, biscuits, chocolate, cakes, sweetened yoghurts, white bread, white rice, pasta and white potatoes and this may help reduce your risk.

2. Workout Regularly

Doing physical activity on a regular basis can increase insulin secretion and sensitivity.

This may help prevent the progression from prediabetes to diabetes.

3. Drink More Water

Drinking water instead of other beverages may help control blood sugar and insulin levels.

This in turn will help reduce the risk of diabetes.

4. Lose Weight If You’re Overweight or Obese

Carrying excess weight, particularly in the abdominal area, increases the likelihood of developing diabetes.

Losing weight can significantly reduce the risk of diabetes.

5. Eat Sensible Portion Sizes

Avoiding large portion sizes can help reduce insulin and blood sugar levels.

Again, this can decrease the risk of diabetes.

6. Avoid Sedentary Behaviours

Avoiding sedentary behaviours like excessive sitting has been shown to reduce your risk of getting diabetes.

If you have a desk job, make sure you do some exercise before or after work.

Don’t go home and sit on the sofa all night.