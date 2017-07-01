Shaping Up Summer Body Challenge: Workout 3

This week's challenge, the 3:2:1 workout, is one of my favourites.
It's a workout format that lots of Hollywood celebrities use to get in shape for movies. Go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/summerbodychallenge for a demonstration of the exercises.
There’s 6 rounds in total...
3 rounds of LOWER BODY exercises
2 rounds of UPPER BODY exercises
1 round of CORE exercises
Round 1: (lower body)
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
60 seconds rest
Round 2: (upper body)
30 seconds PRESS UPS
30 seconds WALKOUTS
30 seconds T-PLANK
30 seconds PRESS UPS
30 seconds WALKOUTS
30 seconds T-PLANK
60 seconds rest
Round 3: (lower body)
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
60 seconds rest
Round 4: (core)
30 seconds CRUNCHES
30 seconds STRAIGHT LEG CRUNCHES
30 seconds FLUTTER KICKS
30 seconds CRUNCHES
30 seconds STRAIGHT LEG CRUNCHES
30 seconds FLUTTER KICKS
60 seconds rest
Round 5: (upper body)
30 seconds PRESS UPS
30 seconds WALKOUTS
30 seconds T-PLANK
30 seconds PRESS UPS
30 seconds WALKOUTS
30 seconds T-PLANK
60 seconds rest
Round 6: (lower body)
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
30 seconds LUNGES
30 seconds SQUAT JACKS
30 seconds ISOMETRIC SQUAT
Workout Complete!
Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.
The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.
Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.
For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or click here.
