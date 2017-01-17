SHAPING UP: Five habits for rapid weight loss

The best kind of fat loss is steady fat loss. And while a slow-and-steady approach to weight loss will ensure that you keep the weight off for good, I have a few tricks to help you burn fat as fast as possible.

So if you’re ready to speed up your fat loss (and are willing to do the work necessary!) keep reading...

Rapid Fat Loss Habit #1: Bottoms Up!

It’s not always easy to get to the water cooler or the sink. But if you’re going to shred pounds, you’re going to have to keep a tall glass of water nearby. There are many perks to drinking down plenty of water. Doing this helps you feel fuller, which keeps you from overeating or thinking you’re hungry when you’re actually thirsty.

Drinking water instead of other drinks also keeps you from ingesting additional, unnecessary, and worthless calories. And finally, if your body is going to perform at its peak, it needs to be well hydrated. Drinking plenty of water helps all your bodily functions operate well, which prevents you from holding onto water weight and suffering avoid constipation, while also giving you what you need to push through the final stages of a difficult workout.

Rapid Fat Loss Habit #2: Be a Planner

Like flying by the seat of your pants? Then you’re going to struggle to shave off pounds in a fast or even slow manner. Burning fat fast requires you to be disciplined.

The beginning of discipline is a good plan. Know when you’re going to the gym, how many calories you’re going to eat and what foods the calories will come from, and how you are going to avoid giving in to that tempting piece of chocolate cake. Once you have your plan, you’ve got to do the hard part: stick with it. If you’re willing to do this, your fat stores will burn away in no time.

Rapid Fat Loss Habit #3: Get Intense with Your Routine

Maintaining a steady pace on the treadmill will help you improve your overall health, but it isn’t the best tool for burning fat quickly. To speed up your fat-burning process, you’ll want to add some HIIT into your exercise regimen. During a HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout, you mingle bursts of intense exercise with lighter exercise.

This could involve running, cycling, swimming, or other aerobic exercises. Whatever exercise you choose to do, do it hard for 30 seconds, take it easy for 60 to 90 seconds, and then go full force again for 30 seconds, repeating the cycle for 30 minutes. You’ll be exhausted when it’s all said and done, a sure sign that you’re burning fat!

Rapid Fat Loss Habit #4: Lift Weights

Think you can burn fat fast by doing nothing but aerobic exercises? You can. But you can do it faster and better by mixing in some weight-lifting sessions.

In fact, if you don’t add weight lifting into your regular routine, you may begin to lose muscle. The scale may go down, but if you’re dropping muscle mass, you’re setting yourself up for disaster.

When shooting to burn off fat, nothing helps more than extra muscle. Added muscle helps you feel better and perform tasks of daily living with greater ease, while improving your metabolism and ultimately helping you burn more of that pesky fat!

Rapid Fat Loss Habit #5: Eat Right

You know that what you put in your mouth is either going to fuel you to get through the day or simply add some pudgy inches to your waistline. So choose wisely! Fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats all give you the upper hand on burning fat.

But it’s not just the foods you eat. It’s how you eat them. Chew slowly, use a smaller plate, and leave the food dishes in the kitchen. When you’re finished with your plate of food, relax and give your brain time to figure out that your stomach is full. Then take the cue and stop eating. These small steps may seem significant, but they will boost your fat-burning potential exponentially.

RECIPE OF THE WEEK

Broiled white fish, brown rice and veggies

This is a great meal for cutting calories and dropping weight. Watch your portions with the brown rice in order to stay within your daily calorie goal. White fish is packed with protein – just what you need for toning your body.

Servings: 2

Here’s what you need:

2 fillets white fish

1 teaspoons coconut oil

1 lemon

seafood seasoning

paprika

1/2 red bell pepper, cut into bite-sized chunks

1/2 cup broccoli florets

2/3 cup brown rice, cooked

2 tablespoons salsa

Preheat broiler. Grease your broil pan with the coconut oil. Place the fillets and bell pepper in the pan, squeeze the lemon juice over it. Sprinkle with seafood seasoning and paprika.

Place the pan under the broiler for 5-7 minutes, watching closely to prevent burning. Add the broccoli and cook for another minute until soft.

Mix the cooked brown rice with the salsa and divide between two plates. Place a fillet on each bed of rice along with half of the veggies.

Nutritional Analysis: One serving equals: 203 calories, 3g fat, 24g carbohydrate, 3g fibre, and 19g protein.

IN10SITY WORKOUT

The Wall Wobbler

A lower body and core workout to challenge your strength and stamina – plus a great fat burner

Start by sitting/squating upright against a wall – wall squat. Back flat to the wall, head back, legs bent with knees level with your hips and ankle directly under your knees (you should be able to wiggle your toes freely)

Hold the wall squat for 30 secs

Step forward and do x10 jump squats

Hold wall squat for 30 secs

Step forward and do x20 alt forward lunges

Hold wall squat for 30 secs

Step forward and do x1 squats and hold as low as possible with heels down for 10-30 secs

Always warm up before and stretch after any workout, all exercises are easily found online.

HEALTH TIP

Cleansing snacks

After weeks of snacking on poor food – chocolate and processed rubbish – give your body a break and have a few days cleansing, so what should you snack on? Try these cleansing snacks…

Cucumber; avocado; beets; asparagus; cabbage; blueberries; celery; grapefruit; kale; lemon.

YOUR TRAINER

