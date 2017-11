Have your say

Don’t let the colour put you off, it tastes amazing! This smoothie bowl is packed with goodness and will keep you energized all morning.

Ingredients:

100ml coconut milk drink

1 banana

Handful frozen mango

Handful spinach

1tsp maple syrup

1tsp matcha powder

Method:

Put all ingredients into a blender and blitz until smooth. Serve with fresh berries.