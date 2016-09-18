Players net £600 for brave Bradley Lowery’s cancer treatment mission

Kind-hearted football players have netted £600 to help a five-year-old boy’s cancer battle.

David Scattergood and his friends organised a charity football match at East Durham College in Willerby Grove, Peterlee, to raise cash for little Bradley Lowery’s fundraising mission.

Bradley Lowery at Sunderland's recent home game.

The youngster was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, and has needed gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer returned and Bradley’s family were faced with finding £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

Scores of people like David have been carrying out fundraising events in a bid to help the brave youngster.

Man down.

The 18-year-old plate fitter, from Peterlee, felt compelled to ‘do his bit’ after hearing about Bradley’s plight.

He said: “When I heard about what Bradley’s family were trying to do I just wanted to help out. He’s a local lad, so I got all my friends involved and we decided to organise a football match.”

The two teams of 11 battled it out on Saturday morning and finished with an 8-6 score.

The 22 players were all aged between 17 and 21.

Going for a goal.

David said: “We didn’t have team names, we just split ourselves into two groups.

“It ended up being the orange team against the black and blue team.

“The final score was 8-6 to the oranges and I am pleased to say I was part of the winning team.”

After counting up the cash the players were thrilled with their £600 total.

David added: “We’re really pleased with how much we’ve managed to raise, it’s a decent amount and it all helps Bradley.

“We also had a brilliant turnout, with people coming to watch us too, so we’d like to thank everyone who came along.

“Afterwards we went for a drink at a nearby pub to celebrate.”

Last week Bradley was a mascot for Sunderland’s home game against Everton FC.

Black Cat fans were encouraged to text a £1 donation, while the crowd chanted his name.

However, Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl were left amazed when Everton also chipped in with a £200,000 donation - enabling them to reach their target.

Now the family hopes to travel to New York to undergo the Hu3F8 treatment in January.