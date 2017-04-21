Not running the London Marathon? Try one of the other 22 most popular marathons in the world

With the London Marathon coming up this weekend, new research has found the world’s other most-run marathons, how much it costs to run them, and what they offer, both on the course and off it.

When you run in a marathon, knowing that you’ll get a medal is a must for many, but how likely is it you’ll even get a place?

Do you have to join a ballot to get a ticket? Do you need to have run a marathon previously? And most importantly, do you get a free T-shirt for participating?

In a new graphic from TotallyMoney.com, you can find answers to all these questions – and more, including the distance climbed, local hotel costs, and how you can enter the race.

Mega Marathons

No matter what kind of runner you are, there’s a marathon for you.

If you’re struggling to choose one – or looking for an alternative – see which ones are popular with other runners by having a look at some of the runs with the highest number of participants below:

New York City Marathon – The New York City Marathon had a massive 51,388 runners in 2016, despite the majority being entered into a ballot upon applying.

Ottawa Race Weekend – A big event also including smaller runs for those not looking for a full marathon, this is Canada’s best foot-race offering. And if you want to help your chosen charity, you can fund-raise through the event (and skip the entry fee at the same time).

Athens Classic Marathon – In many senses, the longest-running marathon in the world (since the original Marathon was during the Athenian-Persian Battle of Marathon), the Athens Classic is still one of the world’s most popular. It also has one of the lowest entry costs, at only about £56.

Paris Marathon – The Paris Marathon has conditional entry based on your health, so make sure you’re in top condition before applying to run this one.

Chicago Marathon – Taking place in October, the Chicago Marathon had 40,608 runners in 2016. It also has a free T-shirt on offer for all participants (there’s also a 42% chance of rain on the day, which could be refreshing on the run, or a nightmare – your call).

Joe Gardiner, TotallyMoney.com’s Head of Brand and Communications, said: "A marathon can be a challenge to yourself, or a great way to raise money for charity, or even just for fun.

"We wanted to show what options were available, and provide a way to make it easier to get down to the important part – the running.”