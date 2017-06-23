Navy chiefs in visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital

Senior Royal Navy officials made a visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital to recognise the trust managing the site is an Armed Forces-friendly employer.

The event was organised as part of the annual Reserves Day, in which the contribution of the Reserve Forces is highlighted.

Sunderland Royal Hospital Reserves Day. Front from left Hospital CE Ken Bremner and Brigadier Richard Spencer OBE ADC Royal Marines. Back from left Consultant Mr Peter Small, Director of HR Kath Griffin, Captain Robert Anderson - Royal Navy and Commander Ian Berry MBE RD - Royal Naval Reserve

Among the group was Brigadier Richard Spencer OBE ADC, who is currently Deputy Commandant General Royal Marines, responsible for managing the United Kingdom’s amphibious capability today and in the future and leading on Royal Marines are fit for their operational purpose.

Also visiting was Captain Robert Anderson, who is programme manager for the Navy Command Future Reserves 2020 Programme, and Commander Ian Berry MBE RD, who joined Commander Maritime Reserves HQ in 2013 and assumed command of HMS Calliope in September 2016.

The men spent time with Consultant General Surgeon Peter Small, who is also a reservist in the Royal Navy, City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Ken Bremner and Kath Griffin, director of HR.

They then went on to see Consultant General Surgeon Shlok Balupuri who serves in the Army Reserves and emergency department staff nurse Alexandra Cairns, who has been with the Army Reserves for the past three years.

Sunderland Royal Hospital Reserves Day. from left Hospital CE Ken Bremner and Brigadier Richard Spencer OBE ADC Royal Marines.

The hospital also had a military intelligence recruitment stand and the group spoke to a couple of the reserves who had come along to the hospital to promote the work they do.

Mr Bremner said: “We have 15 Trust employees who are reserves within the armed forces, including the British Army and Royal Navy and there are up to 8,000 others employed within the NHS.

“The UK heavily relies on the contribution made by our reservists and the Armed Forces and we very much recognise the values that they bring to the trust.

“We also employ a number of veterans and are looking at initiatives that will provide work placement opportunities and guaranteed interviews where they have skills that match a role.”