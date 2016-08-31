Man rescued from River Wear after reports he drove a car into the water

A man has been taken to hospital after reports he drove a car into the River Wear.

At 5.29pm on today, police received a report that a man was in the River Wear near to Lion Place, South Hylton in Sunderland.

Emergency crews attended and the man was brought out of the river and has been taken to hospital to be checked over and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Police believe the man may have driven a vehicle into the river and officers are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 809 31/08/16.