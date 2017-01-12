Jordan Henderson and celebrities back cervical cancer petition in memory of Amber Rose Cliff

Well-known Wearsiders are giving their backing to a grieving family who want to see a change in the cervical cancer laws.

Sunderland’s footballing star, Jordan Henderson, along with fitness coach, Katie Bulmer-Cooke and marathon runner, Aly Dixon, have all taken to Twitter to urge people to sign the petition to create Amber’s Law.

Katie Bulmer-Cooke

Amber Rose Cliff, from Ashbrooke, Sunderland, was just 25 when she lost her battle with cervical cancer at the weekend and her heartbroken family launched a campaign to create Amber’s Law, which would allow women under the age of 25 to get a smear test if they need it.

The Sunderland Gentoo housing officer’s symptoms began in her late teens, but despite several trips to the doctors, she didn’t get a smear test until her concerned family paid privately for it when she was 21.

It confirmed the worst, that there was a cancer tumour which had been growing for years.

Amber’s devasted brother, Josh Cliff, 27, is heading the change.org campaign which has had more than 75,000 plus signatures in just four days.

Make a difference Jordan Henderson

Katie, Jordan and Aly, have all backed the petition and asked their followers on social media to do the same.

Jordan wrote: “Make a difference”, while Aly and Katie both wrote: “The government: Lower the age of cervical cancer screening to 18 - Sign the Petition!”

Amber’s story has been publicised nationally and Josh said petition site change.org had been in touch with him to say the call for Amber’s Law is one of the fastest growing petitions they have ever had.

Josh said Amber, a former Thornhill School pupil, being diagnosed with cancer was the start of a gruelling battle with the disease, which included at least ten operations, as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Aly Dixon

Sadly, the disease continued to spread, including to the Sunderland University business graduate’s lymph nodes, lungs and throat, and she lost her fight on Sunday.

Dad-of-two Josh said: “She was so brave, she lived life to the full. There was no way she was just going to lie there and die. She was so stubborn and just refused to back down.

“We can never bring Amber back, but she can save someone’s life.”

To sign the online petition visit www.change.org/p/the-government-lower-the-age-of-cervical-cancer-screening-to-18.

Jordan Henderson

A funeral service for Amber will be held on Monday, January 16, at 9am at Sunderland Crematorium and everyone is being asked to wear something pink.