Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.

To vote, post the coupon in your Sunderland Echo stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, February 24, 2017.

Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

Choose from the following list:

SEC 1. Armageddon Fit Training Academy, Queens Court Business Centre, Southwick Ind Est, Sunderland.

SEC 2. Back to Basics ,Queens Parade, Sunderland.

SEC 3. Bruces Gym, 7-8 Vane Terrace, Seaham.

SEC 4. City Space, Edinburgh Buildings, City Campus, University of Sunderland, Chester Road, Sunderland.

SEC 5. Club Zest, Ladies Leisure, 60 Sea Road, Sunderland.

SEC 6. Community North Sports Complex, Kingsway Road, Sunderland.

SEC 7. DW Sports Fitness, Timber Beach Road, Wessington Way, Sunderland.

SEC 8. Elite Health & Fitness, 13a The Green, Southwick, Sunderland.

SEC 10. Fitness 2000, 36-38 Roker Avenue, Sunderland.

SEC 11. George Washington Hotel-Montana Leisure Club, Stone Cellar Road, High Usworth, Washington.

SEC 12. Glacier Gym, 7 Armstrong Road, Washington.

SEC 13. Lady B Fitness, 2-3 Sport Lane, Washington.

SEC 14. J D Gyms, Peel Centre, Washington.

SEC 15. Marine House, 9-10 Station Road, Sunderland.

SEC 16. Max Muscle Gym, 2-4 Market Street, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring.

SEC 17. Mayfair Health Club. Mayfair Buildings, Durham Road, Sunderland.

SEC 18. Olympia Fitness & Beauty Centre, 56 High St West, Sunderland.

SEC 19. Olympian Gym, Leechmere Way, Sunderland.

SEC 20. Premier Health & Fitness, 118-120 Hylton Road, Sunderland.

SEC 21. PureGym, Tesco Extra, Sunderland Retail Park, Sunderland.

SEC 22. Raich Carter Sports Centre, Commercial Road, Sunderland.

SEC 23. RS Total Fitness, 12a Enterprise Court, Seaham.

SEC 24. Sandhill Sports Centre, Grindon Lane, Sunderland.

SEC 25. Seaham Leisure Centre, Deneside, Seaham.

SEC 26. Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis & Wellness Centre, Silksworth Lane, Sunderland.

SEC 27. Sunderland Aquatics Centre & Wellness Centre, Stadium Park, Sunderland.

SEC 28. Sunderland Marriott Leisure, Queens Avenue, Sunderland.

SEC 29. The Tread Mill Fitness Centre, 131 The Broadway, Sunderland.

SEC 30. Virgin Active, 3 Camberwell Way, Doxford Park, Sunderland.

SEC 31. Xercise4less, Wayfarer Road, Sunderland.