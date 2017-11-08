Former miner who battled back from cancer by running is to front new health campaign

A former miner from Horden who is a veteran of more than 20 Great North Runs has become the face of a health initiative.

Albert Ellis, 62, has taken part in countless other events alongside his GNR participations, as well as supporting the Run East Durham project, hosted by the East Durham Trust.

Now he has become the public face of a major new health initiative in East Durham, and he was presented with a medal at a special launch of the project aimed at engaging 500 people to increase levels of physical activity, with fun runs. Olympic marathon star Aly Dixon was on hand to make the medal presentation.

Albert successfully battled bowel cancer and used running to aid his recovery

He will support would-be runners who are looking to improve their fitness levels from a relatively low level starting point.

The project is supported through County Durham Community Foundation’s Health Improvement Fund.