East Coast Workout: Try your hand at this pyramid workout

This weeks workout is another pyramid workout. It’s a great way to increase your fitness while working all areas of your body.

Complete all of the exercises below without rest:

10 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

20 seconds PRESS UPS

30 seconds LEG RAISES

40 seconds SIDE STEP JABS

50 seconds LUNGES

60 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

50 seconds LUNGES

40 seconds SIDE STEP JABS

30 seconds LEG RAISES

20 seconds PRESS UPS

10 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

Once you have complete the exercises, rest for one minute. Aim to complete four rounds in total.

For a full demo of the workout go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog