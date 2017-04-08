East Coast Workout: Try your hand at this pyramid workout

This weeks workout is another pyramid workout. It’s a great way to increase your fitness while working all areas of your body.
Complete all of the exercises below without rest:
10 seconds SQUAT JUMPS
20 seconds PRESS UPS
30 seconds LEG RAISES
40 seconds SIDE STEP JABS
50 seconds LUNGES
60 seconds SQUAT JUMPS
50 seconds LUNGES
40 seconds SIDE STEP JABS
30 seconds LEG RAISES
20 seconds PRESS UPS
10 seconds SQUAT JUMPS
Once you have complete the exercises, rest for one minute. Aim to complete four rounds in total.
For a full demo of the workout go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog