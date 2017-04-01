East Coast Workout: Tone your lower half with this leg session

Try this 10 minute leg workout to tone your lower half and burn hundreds of calories.
You will need a dumbbell or kettlebell.
Perform these four exercises continuously for 10 minutes.
20 SQUAT SWINGS
20 OVER HEAD LUNGES
20 WIDE SQUATS
10 FIVE-STEP SHUTTLE RUNS
Instead of going for speed, really concentrate on your technique.
The aim of the workout is to keep working for 10 minutes. However, if you need a rest just take it.
Go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog [1] to see a video demo of the workout.