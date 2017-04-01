East Coast Workout: Tone your lower half with this leg session

Try this 10 minute leg workout to tone your lower half and burn hundreds of calories.

You will need a dumbbell or kettlebell.

Perform these four exercises continuously for 10 minutes.

20 SQUAT SWINGS

20 OVER HEAD LUNGES

20 WIDE SQUATS

10 FIVE-STEP SHUTTLE RUNS

Instead of going for speed, really concentrate on your technique.

The aim of the workout is to keep working for 10 minutes. However, if you need a rest just take it.

Go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog [1] to see a video demo of the workout.