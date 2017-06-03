East Coast Workout: The 60/20 HIIT

There’s only four exercises in this workout, but they are big exercises that target all parts of the body.

Give this a go and see how you get on.

60 seconds SUPERMAN BURPEES

20 seconds rest

60 seconds 2 SQUAT JUMPS, JOG BACKWARDS

20 seconds rest

60 seconds WALKOUT JUMPS

20 seconds rest

60 seconds 2 SQUAT JUMPS & 2 JUMPING LUNGES, then rest for 60 seconds.

Then repeat another three rounds so that you complete four rounds in total. And enjoy!

Make sure you visit my website and watch the video demonstration so that you get the correct technique.

YOUR TRAINER

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award winning personal trainer based in Seaham.

The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year.

Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012.

For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or click here.