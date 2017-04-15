East Coast Workout: Pyramid workout

If you’re pushed for time over Easter, then give this Pyramid workout a go.

You can do it in the house without any equipment. It only takes 10 minutes.

40 seconds SQUAT JUMPS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds PRESS UPS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds SQUAT THRUSTS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds LUNGES

20 seconds rest

40 seconds SPEED SKATERS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds WALKOUTS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds HILL CLIMBS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds JACK KNIVES

20 seconds rest

40 seconds SQUAT JACKS

20 seconds rest

40 seconds T-PLANK

If you have time and you want to push yourself a little more, then perform another round.

Before you start the workout, go to www.eastcoast-fitness.com/blog to watch the demo video to make sure you’ve got the correct technique.

GET IN TOUCH

Your Trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com