Do you know if you're getting the right vitamins?

Most adults in the UK don’t know where vitamins come from, according to a new survey.

Healthy-eating may be trendier than ever, but consumers are more confused than ever about vitamins.

The British Fruit Juice Association polled 2,000 people, and found 68% could not name the correct sources of vitamins A and E.

And 63% also had trouble identifying the benefits of vitamins A, E and even C.

Despite this, nearly half (46%) of Brits now take vitamin and mineral supplements, according to Mintel figures.

“Supplements shouldn’t be used as an antidote to a poor diet.

"Taking an interest in different foods, what they contain and why they are good for you can help you make healthier choices, which will benefit the health of you and your family,” says leading dietician Dr Sarah Schenker.