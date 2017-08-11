Daredevils encouraged to take part in charity abseil at Sunderland Royal Hospital

Daredevils are being given the chance to take part in a charity abseil and raise cash for Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Next month the hospital is giving members of the public the opportunity to slide down a tower block at the facility.

Money raised will go towards Sunderland’s hospital services.

All funds people raise will go to their desired area, and the charity will do their utmost to let participants know how their fundraising is making a difference at the hospital.

The event has been organised by City Hospitals Sunderland Charity, which supports the work of City Hospitals Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust; the charity often provides equipment that might not be affordable otherwise, or enhance the environment patients are cared for in.

The charity has funded developments at the Trust such as individual televisions for patients receiving dialysis; the hospital’s Neonatal Unit are able to provide items to help parents bond with their babies who must be cared for in incubators.

In the near future the charity is also funding some refurbishments at Sunderland Eye Infirmary.

Participants will have the rare opportunity to see Sunderland from the hospitals main building roof, before descending abseiling down approximately 65 feet.

The abseil is being managed by Cliff Lowther, a mountaineering instructor with more than 25 years’ experience and takes place on Sunday, September 17.

There are 45 places available at £20 a place; each participant will be able to fundraise for an area of the hospital they feel most passionate about, from maternity to elderly care.

Participants will need to be available between 8.30am and 5.00pm, but will only need to be there for two hours or so on the day.

To find out more or book a place, contact Andy Pestell at andrew.pestell@chsft.nhs.uk with a telephone number and postal address.

Places are on a first come first serve basis.